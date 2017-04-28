President Bush released from Houston hospital

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush waves during the game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, Texas (NEWS CENTER) -- President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from a Houston area hospital.

According to a press release sent by a spokesperson, Bush was released and is spending time with family and friends at his Houston home.

Bush had been treated for mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.

© 2017 WCSH-TV