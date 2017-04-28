President Bush released from Houston hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (NEWS CENTER) -- President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from a Houston area hospital.
According to a press release sent by a spokesperson, Bush was released and is spending time with family and friends at his Houston home.
Bush had been treated for mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis.
President @GeorgeHWBush was discharged from @MethodistHosp this morning. pic.twitter.com/kkBoB3U3Mj— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 28, 2017
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs