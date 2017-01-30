President George H.W. Bush released from hospital

(Photo: Jim McGrath)

HOUSTON (NEWS CENTER) — President George H.W. Bush was released from the hospital Monday following treatment for pneumonia.

Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Jan. 14. Barbara was admitted four days later for bronchitis.

The former president was moved out of the intensive care unit last Monday, and Barbara was released the same day. "[Mr. Bush] is a really strong person," Dr. Amy Mynderse told sister station KHOU that day. "[He's] not your average 92-year-old."

In a statement released Monday, family spokesperson Jim McGrath wrote that Bush is "thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided."

