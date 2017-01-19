Close President Obama sends well wishes to President and Mrs. Bush in hospital President Obama is sending will wishes to President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara who are both at Houston Methodist Hospital. KHOU 2:48 PM. EST January 19, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Barbara diagnosed with bronchitis, GHWB still in ICU Jan 18, 2017, 1:24 p.m. Project Heat Telethon 2017 Jan. 9, 2017, 7:04 a.m. Madawaska school band performs at inaugural parade in D.C. Jan 19, 2017, 1:51 p.m.