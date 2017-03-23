President Trump May Have Been ‘Incidentally' Surveilled?

(Photo: NBC NEWS)

What does incidental surveillance mean? On Wednesday, March 22, 2017, the Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee dropped a revelation about intelligence reports showing surveillance may have ‘incidentally’ captured conversations between President Trump and his transition team, NBC reports.

The report said, “Incidental collection" occurs when a conversation is picked up during certain surveillance, including a foreigner under surveillance calling or emailing an American, or foreigners under surveillance discussing an American.

Rep. Devin Nunes said, "the intelligence community incidentally collected information about U.S. citizens, that are involved in the Trump transition." The California Republican added that "details with little or no apparent foreign intelligence value were widely disseminated in intelligence community reporting."

According to NBC News, all surveillance on American soil has to be approved by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. This law is designed to protect American citizens and non-citizens from the government spying on individuals without a warrant.

If any Americans information is collected incidentally, it is usually blacked out in any intelligence report that is generated. However, the report said, “It can be ‘unmasked’ if there is evidence of a crime, or if the information is needed to understand the foreign intelligence.”

