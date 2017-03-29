Pro-immigration march in Portland

Supporters of immigration march on Congress street in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Dozens of people took to the streets of Portland this afternoon to protest President Trump's immigration policy.

It was the latest in a series of demonstrations on this issue in Portland.

The protesters gathered at city hall chanting the president should leave office and that Muslims should be welcomed in the US.

They also marched down Congress street blocking traffic for a short time.

