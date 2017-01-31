Ark. bill would require H.S. diploma, GED to receive unemployment benefits

Unemployment, Thinkstock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Senator Eddie Joe Williams (R-District 29) proposed a bill on Monday that would require anyone wanting or receiving unemployment benefits to have a high school diploma, a GED, or be enrolled in adult education classes.

According to Senate Bill 245, if an unemployment beneficiary is taking adult education classes they must remain continually enrolled until they receive a GED or they are no longer receiving benefits.

The proposed requirements may be waived if the Director of Department of Workforce Services finds the requirements are "unduly burdensome."

The bill has been sent to the Senate Committee on Public Health, Welfare, and Labor.

(© 2017 KTHV)