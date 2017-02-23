Protesters Urge Congressman Poliquin Not to Vote Against Planned Parenthood Funding

Protesters gathered in front of Congressman Bruce Poliquin's office in downtown Bangor to show their support for Planned Parenthood and to urge him not to vote against funding for the organization.

Men, women and children from various cities gathered and listened to women, and representatives from the Mabel Wadsworth Center discuss the importance of Planned Parenthood in women's lives. Diana Turner talked about how Planned Parenthood helped her detect cervical cancer early. She said that "for many people, Planned Parenthood is their only access to health care. It's the only way a young woman like me will find out she has cervical cancer, and in time to treat it."

Another protester, Jane Awbrey said that she doesn't understand how anyone could withhold healthcare from anyone. She also said that she is "disappointed in what's happening."

After the women spoke, the group of protesters went into Poliquin's office to deliver over 600 letters in support of Planned Parenthood. He was not in his office, and members of his staff told the protesters that he did not release his schedule this week because he is concerned about his safety.

