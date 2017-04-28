Protestors keep up pressure to save ACA

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- More than a dozen people staged a protest in front of Congressman's Bruce Poliquin's office Friday afternoon in Lewiston.



Members of Organizing for Action are targeting Poliquin because they say he has not taken a stand on any proposals that would cut benefits from the Affordable Health Care Act. They say the latest proposal, which did not make it to the house floor in congress, would give states the option to opt out of community ratings.

If that happens, the group claims it would hike premiums for pre-existing conditions.

A spokesman for Poliquin's office says the Congressman is currently reviewing all the proposals and will hold a telephone town hall on health care in the near future.

© 2017 WCSH-TV