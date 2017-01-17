Public hearing on moratorium extension of retail sale of recreational pot Tuesday

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Lawmakers will hold a public hearing on the proposed extension to the retail sale of recreational marijuana at 1pm Tuesday afternoon in the Maine State House.

In November, voters approved a window of nine months for the legislature to come up with rules and regulations of the sale of pot in retail shops. Republican and Senate President Mike Thibodeau, and Democrat, Rep. Louis Luchini proposed the three month moratorium extension which would push the deadline back to February, 2018.

It's the belief of the two lawmakers that officials in Augusta need more time go throw the dozens of pieces of legislation involving recreational pot. Thibodeau cited concerns over loopholes that could allow people under the age of 21 to use legal pot.

Beginning January 30th of this year, people 21 years and older will be able to use and possess 2.5 ounces of recreational marijuana in Maine. This will not affect Maine's current medical marijuana laws.

Those opposed to enacting the additional three month suspension say the proposal is unnecessary when legislators have not even begun discussion on regulations. Supporters of recreational marijuana are hoping to gain the backing of as many lawmakers as they can in order to halt the proposal from going forward.

