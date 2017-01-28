Putting pressure on pipeline investors

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the TD Bank on Stillwater Avenue in Bangor to protest the corporations' support for the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipelines.

TD Bank is one of 17 banks providing large funding for both of those projects.

June Sapiel is fighting for a cause nearly 2,000 miles away in North Dakota. But with growing support from the community- she believes their voices are loud enough to make a change.



“They're certainly energized by this movement and so are we,” she said.



“I think it's just important to stand with native people and respect the treaties that we have with them already,” said Kyle Foster, a protestor.



But their voices aren't their only tactic to stop the advancement of the Keystone XL and Dakota Pipelines.



“We're the ones that made these corporations, we can build them up and we can take them down,” said Sapiel.



Actions she said, speak louder than words— so they are boycotting TD Bank, closing all accounts.



“I mean who is it benefitting? It's not benefitting the people of America,” said Nancy Minott, another protestor. “It's benefitting the corporations.”



She fears running crude oil from North Dakota to Illinois could poison water and damage cultural sites.



But that is not how TD Bank views the situation.



In a statement they refer to themselves as a proponent of responsible energy development and say they support efforts to ensure safety of the Dakota Access Pipeline site.



TD says they have been listening to concerns from the community and are working toward a resolution with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe.



But members of the Penobscot Nation say the answer is simple. Withdraw, completely

“We need to think about the consequences of our actions and not just the moment,” said Sapiel.

No arrests were made at Saturday’s protest and TD Bank is now one of seven banks that has agreed to meet with tribal members-- however an agreement has not yet been reached.

