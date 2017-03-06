Quebec musher collects 8th win in Maine's Can-Am Crown

FORT KENT, Maine (AP) - A Quebec musher won his eighth victory in Maine's biggest sled dog race, the 250-mile Irving Woodlands Can-Am Crown.
Martin Massicotte finished late Sunday, completing the race in 20 hours, seven minutes and 38 seconds. He was followed by two other Quebec mushers, Andre Longchamps and Denis Tremblay.
More than a dozen mushers started Saturday in the 25th running of the race across the wilderness of northern Maine.
All told, five of them finished before midnight Sunday. Others were still making their way to the finish Monday morning.
