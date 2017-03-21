HEADLINES
The Governor's press secretary can bench more than youThe Governor's press secretary can bench more than you "It can be a challenge sometimes, but it's what I signed up for because I believe in it; because of the policies we are trying to advocate for here and trying to pass to better Maine and help families."
- 12 hours ago
- Bangor
Bangor jumper rescued under I-395 overpassBangor jumper rescued under I-395 overpass BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A man is in the hospital after being rescued from the Penobscot River in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Bangor Fire Chief Tom Higgins says "This was a very serious situation for this person and we knew time was of the essence."
- Bangor
- 11 hours ago
- Health
Portland, Maine ranked #60 'fattest' city in AmericaPortland, Maine ranked #60 'fattest' city in America
- Health
- 9 hours ago
- Local
How to report a pothole in your areaHow to report a pothole in your area Every year around this time, potholes begin to open on the roads. Here is what can be done about that.
- Local
- 11 hours ago
- Nation-Now
London attacker kills 4, injures 40London attacker kills 4, injures 40 LONDON — A terrorist hurtled a car into one of the world's most famous thoroughfares Wednesday, fatally smashing into horrified pedestrians before hopping out and killing a police officer near Britain's Parliament. He killed a total of four, including three civilians, before being shot to death by police.
- Nation-Now
- 19 minutes ago
- Local
Trailer dumps cement blocks on I-95, causes multi-car crashTrailer dumps cement blocks on I-95, causes multi-car crash Trailer dumps cement blocks on I-95, causes multi-car crash
- Local
- 15 minutes ago
- Local
Top stories 3/23Top stories 3/23
- Local
- 20 minutes ago
- Local
Parents empowered by Supreme Court ruling in special ed caseParents empowered by Supreme Court ruling in special ed case Supreme Court-Special Education
- Local
- 2 hours ago
- Ways-to-Save
Spring's top gadget deal is $35 todaySpring's top gadget deal is $35 today The single best tech deal today is $34.99
- Ways-to-Save
- 6 hours ago
- Politics
Potential Commissioner of Ed. hopes to bring change if confirmedPotential Commissioner of Ed. hopes to bring change if confirmed Dr. Robert Hasson intends to re-allocate leadership position resources if he transitions from interim to permanent Commissioner of Education.
- Politics
- 9 hours ago
- 207
90-year-old Leo Beaule makes violins: 'It's a disease,' he says90-year-old Leo Beaule makes violins: 'It's a disease,' he says Leo Beaule, who turned 90 on Wednesday, makes violins out of wood he chopped himself at his property in The Forks.
- 207
- 10 hours ago
- News
Polaris recalls ATVs over fire, burn hazardsPolaris recalls ATVs over fire, burn hazards MEDINA, Minn. - Polaris Industries has recalled two popular ATV models after incidents where they started on fire or left riders burned.
- News
- 10 hours ago
-
