Blogs

Todd Gutner Blog - So Rude...

Read Story Todd Gutner
Local

ABC twitter account hacked?

Read Story ELLE OUSFAR
Local

Berwick mother shares life-changing impact of distracted driving

Read Story Chris Costa
Local

Bill would help officers with post-traumatic stress disorder

Read Story AP
Local

Raging fire injures two people, burns down Oxford home

Read Story NEWS CENTER
Local

Komen Maine closing -- 'Race for a Cure' comes to an end

Read Story Samantha York
HEADLINES

Updated 7:57 PM. EDT

  • Grid
  • List
Show More News
    Your Take
    • 2017 Hike for the Homeless

      2017 Hike for the Homeless
    • 2017 Chef's Gala to benefit Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Breast Clinic

      2017 Chef's Gala to benefit Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Breast Clinic
    RIGHT NOW WEATHER
    Bangor, ME
    8 AM
    11°
    2 PM
    24°
    8 PM
    20°
    2 AM
    13°