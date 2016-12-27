BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Bangor Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at a small apartment building on Parkview Avenue Tuesday morning.

Bangor Assistant Fire Chief Darrell Cyr said the call came in as smoke coming from the roof.

He said Police arrived on scene first, and got everyone out of the building.

Assistant Fire Chief Cyr said the fire started in the attic and that there were smoke detectors in the building but does not know if they were working.

Parkview Avenue was shut down for a short time.

The Fire Marshal's office has been called and the cause is still under investigation.

