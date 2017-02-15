PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

Before the snow began flying in Maine Wednesday night, many areas of the state experienced strong rain.

In Portland, rain caused low-lying areas to collect water quickly.

An above-ground parking lot near Hadlock Field filled with water and spilled over onto Park Avenue.

A patch of road on Deering Avenue between Fitzpatrick Stadium and Deering Oaks Park also collected water.

Firefighters worry that the existing snow over storm drains could prevent rain from draining, perpetuating the flooding.

