Energy company eyes 2 Maine towns for new solar projects

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) - A Maine energy company is proposing two new solar projects in the state that would send power to Connecticut.



The Morning Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2i5lA3c ) Yarmouth-based Ranger Solar wants to build the projects in the towns of Fairfield and Clinton. The company hasn't disclosed an exact location in each town but each could take up to 100 acres. The projects could create about 200 local jobs and power 6,000 homes out of state.



The solar projects will need approval from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to go forward. The company hopes to have them built by 2019. Ranger executives say each will require a $20 million investment.



Ranger's vice president of permitting says the company was selected through a competitive bidding process to provide Connecticut power.

