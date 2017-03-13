Rangers investigate suspicous fire in Pleasant Point

Pleasant Point fire (Photo: WLBZ)

PLEASANT POINT, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Maine Forest Rangers are investigating a suspicious fire that started Monday afternoon. Ranger Jeff Currier says the fire on Pleasant Point burned around 5 acres. He says no buildings were damaged in the fire. The Pleasant Point Fire Department assisted the rangers in fighting the fire. Currier says anyone with information the fire can call Maine Forest Rangers at 973-3700.

