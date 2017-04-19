Raymond restaurant damaged in 2-alarm fire

(Photo: Cynthia Thuotte‎)

RAYMOND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A Mexican restaurant in Raymond was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Building owners told NEWS CENTER no was hurt and that they and the owners of A La Mexicana have insurance. They believe the fire started in the kitchen.

The two-alarm fire prompted a 45-minute closure of Route 302 (Roosevelt Trail) from Whites Bridge Road in Windham to Route 85 (Webbs Mills Road) in Raymond.

Smoke was still seen coming from part of the restaurant's roof at least an hour after crews were first reported to have responded.

Still smoke coming from part of restaurant's roof. Firefighters using chain saw to get at that area. #NEWSCENTERnow pic.twitter.com/ez4Hmjcu9n — Dustin Wlodkowski (@DWLODKOWSKI) April 19, 2017

According to the building owners, other restaurants have called 1227 Roosevelt Trail home, but the family that owns A La Mexicana has "been the best."

