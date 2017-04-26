WLBZ
Real ID compliance bill awaits governor's signature

Real ID on the governor's desk

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 11:32 AM. EDT April 26, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Mainers will be able to use their drivers licenses in airports and military bases in the future, if Governor Paul LePage signs a bill approving Real ID compliance.

The Senate gave final approval to the bill on Tuesday.
It includes an amendment allowing Mainers to "opt out" of Real ID-compliant licenses. 
The Governor has said he would sign the bill into law.
Once that happens,  the Department of Homeland Security will grant Maine a federal waiver of Real ID restrictions.
That will allow anyone with a Maine license to come and go as they please -- lifting the possible ban on domestic air travel that would have started next year.
 
The governor has 10 days to approve or veto the bill.

