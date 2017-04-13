RECALL: Target's Easter egg and Dino toys

United States Consumer Product Safety Commission | Target

Target is recalling more than 500,000 Easter toys over ingestion concerns.

The product was sold at Target stores nationwide from February to March.

The recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys with model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging and Hatch Your Own Dino Egg model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

No incidents or injuries have been reported, but consumers should immediately take the toy away from children and return it to any Target store for a full refund, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says.

According to the recall, if the small toy is ingested it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstruction which may result in discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening. Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, if it is ingested. The recall also notes, medical professionals and parents should be aware that there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an x-ray.



U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

© 2017 KSDK-TV