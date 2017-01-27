Relatives of fatal crash victims offer forgiveness to person responsible

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A criminal case involving a deadly crash that killed an elderly couple from Biddeford was resolved this week in a New Hampshire courtroom.

Fifty-two-year-old John Shaw was sentenced to serve 10 to 20 years in prison after being convicted of negligent homicide.

Investigators said Shaw was intoxicated back in 2013 when he got behind the wheel of his car, crossed the center on Route 202 and slammed into another vehicle carrying Joel and Maxine McLain. Both of them died from their injuries. Joel McLain was the longtime pastor at the Victory Chapel in Biddeford.

At Shaw’s sentencing, relatives of the couple were not seeking vengeance. Instead, they were offering forgiveness.

It’s the worst news Phil McLain could receive. His father and stepmother were killed in a horrible crash on a New Hampshire roadway on their way back home to Biddeford. To add to his pain, Phil got the news on his birthday.

“Yes in the morning. Sept. 1 was my birthday. This happened Aug. 31. They called me and it was a shocker," he recalled.

A few years earlier Joel McLain’s first wife passed away. He became quiet, almost withdrawn. Then he met Maxine. His son says they were like two teenagers with each other.

“You want to talk about two kids, I want to tell you they were excited," Phil said. "They just appreciated having another chance."

But that second chance was wiped out when a man decided to drink and smoke marijuana before driving his car. As John Shaw was sentenced this week, Phil sat in the courtroom and saw someone who reminded him a lot of himself.

“That fella should have been me,” he said.

For 17 years, Phil McLain was an alcoholic and didn’t think twice about getting behind the wheel of his car.

“The way my life went, I look back on this and said this could easily have been me. I even have one time I remember, I took my 11-year-old daughter with me and she drove home. I did very stupid things,” he said.

Phil was able to change the direction of his life and believes John Shaw can, too. He says that starts with one thing, forgiveness.

“I really don’t like the feeling of guilt, you carry that for the rest of your life. I realize that’s gonna happen, but I would want for him to feel forgiveness,” he said.

Phil now carries on the work of his father as pastor of the Victory Chapel. It’s what his dad would have wanted. His dad also would have wanted the same thing Phil gave to the man who took his life.

“My dad would also forgive for this. You can’t hold a grudge," he said.

