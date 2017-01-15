Remembering MLK: One woman's story, hope for the future

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Services and vigils were held across the state Sunday, on the eve of the holiday to honor the late civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Events were held at St. John's Episcopal Church and the Unitarian Universalist Church in Bangor.

93-year-old Mary Hunter attended both ceremonies as part of full day honoring King’s life.

"I'm helping myself and helping others at the same time and I'm continuing to grow and learn and teach others what I've learned,” Hunter said.

She shared her own personal story of the fight against racism to a small crowd gathered at the Maine Human Rights Coalition’s vigil.

"I've reached some of my goals. I can see it. I can see the changes,” Hunter said. "It doesn't matter to me. People are people. I love people,”

She said she moved to Maine from Georgia back in the late 1940s in the hope of a life where that love of people overpowered the discrimination she faced.

"We've got to wake up in this country and realize that we are all human beings and that we want the same things out of life,” James Varner, president of the Maine Human Rights Coalition said.

Varner, who said he marched on Washington more than 53 years ago, lead Sunday night’s vigil at the Unitarian Universalist Church. He said there is still so much work to be done.

He referenced the current divisive political climate following the election. Hunter said work to combat that divisiveness is not easy.

"No one is perfect on this earth, if he or she or they say or think they're perfect I don't know where they are,” she said.

Hunter said she always finds the good in others, and thinks it is the key to a future free from racism and discrimination.



"If the doors open, try to go through it and learn something,” she said.

Hunter said she plans to attend Monday’s events as well, including the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration at UMaine in Orono.



The event is sponsored by the Greater Bangor NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 12 and under.

The breakfast is scheduled for 8:30 - 10:30 a.m.



Copyright 2016 WLBZ