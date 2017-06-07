Rep. Poliquin says state should have control of KWW, St. Clair responds

St Clair (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - This week, Maine Congressman Bruce Poliquin sent a letter to Department of the Interior saying regardless of President Trump's decision, the state should gain control of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

Wednesday Lucas St. Clair, President of Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, told NEWS CENTER reporters that he's confident in the national monument review process. St. Clair added that if the Trump administration were to rescind the national monument designation, he and his family foundation are ready to stand their ground against the state.

"It's not something that we take lightly," St. Clair said, "this represents an $80 million investment that my family and our foundation made in this region of Northern Maine."

Tuesday Congressman Poliquin responded to Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke's request for input on the monument. Poliquin asked Zinke to consider six points, one of which includes requesting "the State be responsible for managing the land and its many uses - not Washington."

The 90-day review of the national monument began last month.

