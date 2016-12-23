Repeat offender arrested again on drug-related charges

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER] -- A Waterville man was arrested Thursday after police say he sold heroin to an undercover agent while out on parole for drug trafficking.

After months of investigating, Darrick Delile, 37, of Waterville was caught in the same predicament. The MDEA found approximately 30 grams of heroin and $2,000 in cash in his home. His Mercedes SUV was also confiscated during the investigation. The street value of the drugs was $6,000.

Delile has been charged with four counts of aggravated trafficking and violation of probation. The drugs offenses were aggravated due to his prior drug conviction. Delile is at the Kennebec County Jail on $80,000 cash bail.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency was assisted by the Oakland and Waterville Police Departments. This investigation is continuing and more arrests are possible.





Copyright 2016 WCSH