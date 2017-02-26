WLBZ
Report of unmanned boat triggers Coast Guard search off Mount Desert Island

Portland Press Herald , WCSH 9:48 AM. EST February 26, 2017

The Coast Guard was searching the waters off Mount Desert Island on Sunday morning for an unmanned boat.

The Coast Guard received a report of a 12-foot boat adrift near Raccoon Cove at about 6 p.m. Saturday, which triggered a search by boat. A helicopter continued the search Sunday morning, said Petty Officer Jessie Johnson.

