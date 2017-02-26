Report of unmanned boat triggers Coast Guard search off Mount Desert Island

The Coast Guard was searching the waters off Mount Desert Island on Sunday morning for an unmanned boat.
The Coast Guard received a report of a 12-foot boat adrift near Raccoon Cove at about 6 p.m. Saturday, which triggered a search by boat. A helicopter continued the search Sunday morning, said Petty Officer Jessie Johnson.
