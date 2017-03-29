Driver tries to ram police cruiser outside US Capitol

(Photo: Sonia Dasgupta)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A woman is in custody after an officer-involved shooting near the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning, according to U.S. Capitol police.

Officials said a woman was spotted driving erratically in the area of Independence Avenue. Officers tried to stop the driver who then made a U-turn and nearly hit officers and one cruiser.

The woman was stopped in her car at Washington and Independence Ave. A short foot chase followed before she was taken into custody. According to U.S. Capitol police, shots were fired but nobody was hit.

Officials said everything in the area remains open and nothing was put on lockdown. There is no connection to terrorism, but police described the incident as criminal in nature.

The investigation remains ongoing.

#BREAKING Officer involved shooting near US Capitol and Botanic Gardens. @wusa9 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) March 29, 2017

© 2017 WUSA-TV