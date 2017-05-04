Rep. Poliquin explains why he voted for the revived AHCA

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — House Republicans on Thursday passed their replacement for Obamacare, the American Health Care Act (AHCA)

Right before that vote took place Maine Representative Bruce Poliquin announced to reporters in a conference call that he would be voting "yes" on the AHCA.

"Hundreds of Maine families in our 2nd Congressional District, which I represent, have asked me to make sure that they have access to health insurance at a cost that they can afford and that they will have coverage for pre-existing health conditions," Poliquin said.

Poliquin added that 93 percent of Mainers won't be affected by the bill.

Hours before Poliquin and other Representatives cast their vote in Washington, protesters stood outside of Poliquin's Bangor District Office to urge him to vote no on the American Health Care Act.

