Road closure in downtown Bangor Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Bangor Public Works officials say Columbia Street will be closed to thru traffic Tuesday (2/28/2017) to repair a broken sewer line. Columbia St between Hammond and Cross will be closed to thru traffic and there will be no parking in this area either.

Traffic to and from the parking lots in this area will be accessed from Hammond St with a flagger present to assist at Hammond. Any questions or concerns should be made to Bangor Public Works at 992-4500.

