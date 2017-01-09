Close Robbery reported at Skowhegan Rite Aid Dan Frye , WCSH 11:58 AM. EST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- State Police were called to a robbery report at a Rite Aid in Skowhegan Monday morning.The Rite Aid is on Madison Avenue.This story is developing. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories Falmouth Schools open Monday despite threat, police Jan. 9, 2017, 9:32 a.m. L.L. Bean is on the defensive over Linda Bean PAC Jan. 9, 2017, 8:53 a.m. Project Heat Telethon 2017 Jan. 9, 2017, 7:04 a.m.
