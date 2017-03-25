SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The Robbie foundation brought hundreds of kids to the Maine Mall in South Portland Saturday for its first ever “Adventure Day.”

The Robbie Foundation works to provide accessible technology and tools for kids with disabilities.

Adventure day was a chance for those children to do arts & crafts, music, dancing, and other activities around the mall in a social setting with other kids as well.

It was even emceed by NEWS CENTER's own Sharon Rose-Vaznis.

The organization says this wasn't a fundraiser - but is always looking for donations.

Right now, the organization is only able to help about 25% of the applicants it receives - it hopes to get to a 100% acceptance rate soon.

Copyright 2017 WCSH