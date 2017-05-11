Rocket Man blasts into Maine

Photo by FABIO TEIXEIRA/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Candle in the Wind, Tiny Dancer, Circle of Life. Fans can hear all those hits and more live when Elton John brings his classic songbook to Maine.

Waterfront Concerts announced on Thursday morning that John's tour through the state will include two stops. He'll play at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on Nov. 17 and the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Nov. 18.

Tickets go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m. on the Waterfront Concerts website or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

