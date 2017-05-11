"Rocket Man" Elton John to headline two concerts in Maine, fans react

BANGOR, MAINE (NEWS CENTER) - Elton John is one of the biggest names in music, and if you missed him when he performed in Portland in 2008, you'll have another chance this November.

In fact you'll have two opportunities to see the "Rocket Man" if you live in Maine. He's making a stop at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on November 17th and -- for the first time ever -- John will headline a concert at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor the following day.

"The team has been working for several years to bring Elton to the table and he's finally coming here," Jeff Wheelden said.

Wheelden is the Chief Financial Officer for the Waterfront Concert Series, which booked Elton John to play in Maine.

Musicians and music lovers alike are excited for a chance to hear some of their favorite songs up close and personal.

"Rocket Man, Island Girl, the songs I grew up on. The guy, he's a real talent," Dan Meek said, in response to what his favorite songs are.

Darren Hope, of Bangor, believes consistent booking of acts like Elton John will help raise the profile of Maine's music scene.

"We can have legitimate acts like that come to the place and we get to see them without having to go to Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York," Hope said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10 a.m. For more information visit the Waterfront Concert Series' website

