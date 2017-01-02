Rockland firefighter hospitalized for smoke inhilation

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A six-year veteran of the Rockland Fire Department was hospitalized Sunday night after battling flames on Old County Road.

According to Chief Chris Whytock, Carl Anderson was on scene at 384 Rockland Road Sunday afternoon when he suffered shortness of breath on the second floor. He was able to exit the building but was transported to Pen Bay Medical Center for evaluation.

He was then transported to Maine Medical center with the possibility he inhaled toxic gases within the smoke.

Anderson is expected to be released Tuesday morning with a clean bill of health.

The fire is still under investigation.

The department is also investigating if Anderson's equipment worked properly.

