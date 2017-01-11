ROCKPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A driver in Rockport is walking away without injury after she crashed her SUV into a building Wednesday morning.
According to Rockport Fire Chief Jason Peasley, the driver was attempting to stop at a stop sign to turn on Route 1, when instead she hit the gas instead of the brakes.
Her SUV crashed into a building that had just been converted into a new church. A dollar estimate on the damage caused to the building was not given.
Peasly said the driver is in her 70s.
