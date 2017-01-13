Rogue wave wrecks boat, stranding two fishermen

KITTERY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two fishermen had to act quickly when a rogue wave hit their lobster boat 17 miles off the coast of Kittery.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they heard a MAYDAY call Friday afternoon from the Miss Mae & Son lobster boat. The crew told them a giant wave had wrecked their vessel, and they were taking on water.

Rescuers from Station Portsmouth Harbor deployed a Coast Guard boat to save the two fishermen.

When officials arrived, the men were standing on the boat's pilot house, decked out in full survivor gear.

"The lobsterman did all the right things- activated their emergency personal indicating response beacon, called for help on the radio, and wore the proper survival gear," said Petty Officer 2nd Class Mike Mathlin, the coxswain of the 47-foot response boat.

The stranded fishermen abandoned ship and swam to the rescue boat. The Coast Guard sent out a broadcast to other mariners, letting them know the Miss Mae & Son was adrift at sea.

Copyright 2017 WCSH