Route 22 in Buxton shut down after truck rollover spills oil

#UPDATE: Route 22 in Buxton is open as of Tuesday afternoon.

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A truck rolled over on Route 22 in Buxton and spilled hundreds of gallons of oil after it overturned. Route 22 in Buxton is currently shut down between Haines Meadow and Skip roads.

Eyewitnesses tell NEWS CENTER the driver climbed out of the truck after it overturned. No word on his condition at this time.

DEP and Hazmat crews are on scene trying to contain the oil. In the meantime, Route 22 will remain closed until this afternoon as crews off load oil.

