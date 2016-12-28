OXFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Both lanes of a section of Route 26 in Oxford are back open after a diesel fuel spill closed a lane Wednesday morning.

According to the Oxford Fire Chief, around 2am a tractor trailer drove over man hole cover, which then flipped up and punctured the truck's fuel tank, spilling 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto the road.

Maine DEP and fire crews from Oxford and Norway were on the scene containing and cleaning up the spill from just after 2am to about 7:30am, closing part of a lane near 433 Route 26.

Officials on site said there was no contamination to the environment or water supply or drainage areas.

