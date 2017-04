CTSY: Greg Viger

Dozens gathered in River Valley Friday evening for a parade to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI victory.

Roger White organized the event including a number of creative floats, as well as a replica Lombardi trophy, and a visit from Patriots' mascot, Pat Patriot, and a Patriots' cheerleader.

