Russian spy ship spotted in waters miles from Connecticut

GROTON, Conn. (WVIT) — The U.S. Navy is actively monitoring a Russian spy ship that has been operating in international waters along the East Coast of the United States, according to a senior United States official, and Connecticut lawmakers are responding to reports from several news outlets that the ship is “loitering” in the waters off the coast of Connecticut, near the submarine base.

The senior U.S. official said the Navy is monitoring the ship on its radar systems. NBC Connecticut has not independently confirmed the reports of the ship being off the shores of Connecticut.

A U.S. defense official told The Associated Press that a Russian intelligence-collection ship has been operating off the East Coast, in international waters.

If the ship is in international waters, it is legal for them to be there.

Gov. Dannel Malloy said "the fact that we know that it's there is probably a good thing and I suspect that we have some of our ships in delicate places as well."

"I think it’s getting a lot of coverage because of the President’s changed policy towards Russia, which is very different than has been sustained by other administrations. It’s not that we shouldn’t be talking to the Russians, but we shouldn’t necessarily be embracing everything they are doing. And quite frankly, now that we understand that they have recently been active in our own elections, we should be wary of that. But that there are spy ships in the world – we shouldn’t be surprised,” Malloy said.

The reports that the ship is near the submarine base in Groton also brought a response from many Connecticut congressional representatives, who by and large called the action aggressive and concerning.

NBC Connecticut reached out to officials at the base, who said they don’t have a comment and referred inquiries to the U.S. Department of Defense. Officials from the DOD have not yet responded.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

Groton is home the the Naval sub base, as well as Electric Boat, which designs and builds submarines.

“I think that clearly they like to track submarines. We know that they do," Malloy said about the ship's proximity to Groton. "This is not something that is brand new. It’s getting a lot of coverage because, again, I think of other Russian stories related to the Trump administration. They seek to understand how we have the best submarines in the world. And they’re made here.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy’s office said that this is not “unprecedented,” but the senator is concerned this is “part of a pattern of continued Russian ‘boldness.’”

