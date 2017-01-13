Sale of mill leaves residents excited

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWSCENTER) -- People living and working in Millinocket are happy to hear about the development possibilities. Some businesses in the community said they have been suffering ever since the closing of the Great Northern Paper Mill almost a decade ago.

Downtown Millinocket was the place to be… which is why Marsha Donahue and her husband opened their art gallery there 14 years ago.

But ever since the mills closing- business became unsteady.

“The one thing needed was more people. And all things are possible with more people,” said Donahue.



At the town meeting on Thursday night, the former Great Northern Mill was sold to Our Katahdin- a volunteer economic development group. Since then, it has been the talk of the town.

“It's going to create more jobs. People are going to have more money to spend. And I think it's a win-win- situation for everybody,” said Kenneth Busque.

“To actually see people not cranky and to have some faith and to believe in the future is just so refreshing,” said Donahue.



She said businesses have struggled these last few years but restoring the land will bring people back.



“You really just have to hit rock bottom, which we did when the stacks came down, and then you start to open up to what's possible,” said Donahue.



She's calling it the "perfect storm…"



“There are so many things going on in this town right now and it's all kind of happening at once,” said Donahue.

The decision was unanimous and Donahue hopes the community will continue to work together throughout this process.

