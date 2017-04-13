Sanborn freed on bail after 25 years

(Photo: Ben McCanna/Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A convicted killer gets a reprieve in a 1992 murder case.

Anthony Sandborn is free on $25,000 bail after the main witness in the murder case recanted part of the original testimony.

RELATED: Read Portland Press Herald article

According to the Portland Press Herald, Amy Fairfield, Anthony Sanborn's attorney, filed a 104-page motion Wednesday that said Sanborn should be freed while a judge considers newly discovered evidence.

The key piece of evidence in the filing states that a key witness was legally blind at the time of the killings, according to the Press Herald. The motion also says witnesses have recanted testimony and information have been suppressed by prosecutors, according to the Press Herald.

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV