Arrests made after HAZMAT response to meth production report

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:55 PM. EST March 06, 2017

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police responded Sunday night because occupants of an apartment house became ill from the byproducts of 'meth cook.' The building, 29B Charles St., was evacuated because of the danger.

According to Sanford Police, when the area in question was locked-down, authorities arrested Herbert Winship, 40, for an outstanding warrant. Authorities also arrested Tanner Winship, 18, on Monday for drug charges after retrieving a bag filled with items to manufacture methamphetamine. Tanner Winship's exact charges were not listed by police.

 

 

 

