Body of missing Sanford woman discovered

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Family and friends are remembering a woman whose body was discovered 46 days after she was last seen leaving a Sanford convenience store.

The body of 40-year-old Kerry Rear was found Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area off Route 4 about 600 feet from where she was last seen Jan. 22.

Police did not suspect foul play, but the exact cause of death has not yet been released.

Rear was captured on video from the store's surveillance camera. Employees said she was soaking wet, wearing only socks and was acting extremely disoriented.

A sergeant from the Maine Warden Service was the person who found Rear's body. Law enforcement officers had searched the area several times but believe heavy snow after her disappearance may have covered her body and the recent warm temperatures melted the snow away.

The search spanned both Maine and New Hampshire when a search dog tracked her scent to Dover, New Hampshire. The dog indicated she stopped at two convenience stores along the way, but police abandoned that theory when she didn't turn up on surveillance footage. They said it did, however, result in some leads.

All along, law enforcement officers vowed to not stop looking for her until she was found. Det. Sgt. Matt Jones of the Sanford Police Department said it also meant making the call no officer wants to make.

"That was probably the hardest part, I think. It's just passing that on to them. But I think there was a sense of closure I think they were looking for as well," Det. Sgt. Matt Jones said

The state medical examiner is expected to release the exact cause of death in the near future.

