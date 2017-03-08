Body of missing woman found: Sanford PD

Kerry Rear (Photo: Sanford Police Dept.)

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The body of a missing Sanford woman was found late Wednesday afternoon, concluding a 46-day search.

Kerry Rear's body was found around 2 p.m. off Route 109, about 600 feet from where she was last seen on Jan. 22 at a convenience store, according to the Sanford Police Department.

State police are still investigating the discovery of the body. When asked, they would only say that they were aware of a recent missing person case in the area and would not positively identify the body until the state medical examiner does an autopsy.

Police had used search dogs three times to help trace Rear's steps. One led them to Dover, New Hampshire.

Her parents had also offered a $10,000 reward to anyone who could help find her.

This story is still developing.

Copyright 2017 WCSH