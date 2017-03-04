Car crashes into house in Springvale

A car crashed into a home on Pleasant Street in Springvale

SPRINGVALE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The homeowner thought the loud boom meant the furnace backfired-- but actually a car had just driven right into the house.

The Sanford Fire Department said they were called to a home on Pleasant Street just before 7 Saturday morning. The driver was the only person in the car, and that individual was taken to the hospital. Fire officials said no one in the single-family home was injured.

Officials were not able to tell NEWS CENTER how the crash happened. But Captain Brian Watkins of the Sanford Police Department did say the home sits on an intersection.

The fire department stayed on scene for almost two hours. Representatives from the city and a contractor were called in to make sure the building was structurally sound before first responders were able to clear the scene.

