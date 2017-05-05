Gas station construction uncovers remains

A cemetery was once located on the site in Sanford where construction works discovered human remains while building a gas station

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A construction project in Sanford came to a halt after human remains were found beneath the foundation of the future gas station.

According to an expert on local history, the land on Main Street used to be a cemetery, but it was moved in the 1930s.

Sanford Police Chief Thomas Connoly said the remains could be from a child, and there was nothing suspicious about them. There was also evidence the bones were kept in some sort of casket.

City historical groups will visit the site on Friday to see if they can uncover anything else. Paul Auger of the Sanford Historical Committee said his is optimistic about the prospect of identifying the remains and hopes to find a family plot for reinterment.

