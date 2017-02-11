Police locate mother accused of running off with kids

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The woman at the center of a police search in Sanford has been found along with her two children.

Police said Sarah Belmore illegally took custody of her three-year-old and five-year-old daughters, and the three of them could not immediately be located.

The Sanford Police Department alerted the public to their search for Belmore on Friday with a message on their Facebook page. They said she was wanted for criminal restraint by a parent. Maine statutes define that charge as "being the parent of a child and knowing the person has no legal right to do so, the person takes, retains or entices the child."

The police Facebook page was updated on Saturday to say Belmore and the girls were found.

