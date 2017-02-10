Wanted: Mother accused of unlawfully taking children

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police say they are searching for a mother accused of illegally taking custody of her children.

The Sanford Police Department posted to their Facebook page, saying they are searching for Sarah Belmore. They say she is wanted for criminal restraint by a parent. Maine Statutes defines that charge as "being the parent of a child and knowing the person has no legal right to do so, the person takes, retains or entices the child."

Her two children, Malaya Markham, age 5, and Neveah Markham, age 3, are with her, according to Sanford Police.

Anyone who has seen Belmore is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 207-324-9170. Police say Belmore is 5'1" with blue eyes and brown hair.

