Bus tour stops in Bangor to protest repeal of ACA

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A group of elderly folks and health care professionals gathered Thursday at the Bangor Public Library to urge Sen. Susan Collins not to vote to repeal Obamacare.

The Bangor area senior citizens were joined by the Maine People's Alliance (ACA) and a group of national health care advocates who say they're part of a traveling bus tour across the country.

They are trying to convince members of Congress not to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and especially not without a replacement plan.

Cathleen London is a family medicine doctor in Milbridge and she is very concerned with the possible repeal.

"They're real people here, they are people's lives at stake," she said. "I'm worried about my patients. I do what I can in my office, but what will happen next?"

Save My Care Bus Tour has another stop in Augusta Thursday and then heads to New York. It's a two-month, long cross-county tour.

Sen. Collins is working with Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy on legislation that would allow states to keep Obamacare if they want to.

Mike Tipping with Maine People Alliance says the big focus is on not repealing the ACA, and that a plan to cover everyone needs to happen before any kind of repeal takes place.

