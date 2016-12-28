Scammers threaten via text to pay up or be killed

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A scam text message threatening the recipient to pay up or be killed has been reported in Falmouth.

Police there say a resident got a text message Wednesday on her phone saying, "I’ve been paid to kill you but wish to spare you, inform the police or anyone else you die, to be spared contact vsjky@hotmail.com immediately via email."

Once the victim makes contact through the e-mail address, they receive a threatening and intimidating email instructing them to wire $5,000. In this case, they instructed the victim to wire the money to Robert Brant in Istanbul, Turkey.

Police say this is a scam. If you received a similar message, do not pay on this threat and notify your local law enforcement agency.

