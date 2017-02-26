Hundreds attend interfaith meal in Scarborough.

Members of greater Portland's Catholic and Muslim communities held a special dinner to celebrate togetherness Sunday night.

Around 200 people, 100 Muslims and 100 Catholics packed a hall at the St. Maximilian Kolbe church in Scarborough for a “Build Bridges” dinner.

Planning for the big meal began a year ago when Monsignor Michael Henchal head a story on the radio in which people they were afraid of groups of Muslim immigrants coming into the United States.

Henchal thought fewer non-Muslims would be afraid if they sat down with Muslims for a meal.

Sunday that idea became reality.

More of the Muslims did the cooking because of dietary restrictions.

The Catholics handled dessert and salad.

The biggest difficulty, according to the dinner's organizers wasn't generating interest, in fact, it was the opposite.

“It seems funny to say it but when we started thinking about this, we were thinking small and when we announced it to just our own community, we were flooded with people who wanted to come,” said Henchal. “We had to turn people away.”

Henchal also says the demand for spots at the dinner should send a message to other communities to hold similar events.

